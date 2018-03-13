Maruti Suzuki Swift likely to get a six-speed gearbox: Report

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched at the Auto Expo in February.

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is reportedly planning to relaunch a six-speed gearbox car this year as it seeks to shore up the use of such vehicles in the near future, a media report said on Tuesday.

The new variant, codenamed MF30, would substantially boost the overall driving performance of the car, moneycontrol.com reported.

The MF30 would be the Indian automaker’s another attempt to win over customers with a six-speed car in the country, since the current models in its stable are entirely built on five-speed gearboxes.

Earlier, it had used six-speed gearboxes in its previous S-Cross cars but with limited success. Now the new variant would most likely be introduced in the new Swift hatchback, which the company launched last month with a five-speed gearbox, the report said.

“Maruti is looking to shore up the use of six-speed transmissions in a gradual way. Starting with 50,000 units in the first year the demand is projected to go to 400,000 units per year by 2020,” the report said citing an industry source. The car’s six-speed transmission is expected to enhance its fuel efficiency while at the same time run at a higher speed but at a lower RPM.

Maruti Suzuki is not the only one to offer six-speed transmission, its rivals like Hyundai is already employing it in cars like Elite i20, Verna, Elantra and Creta.

Companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, Renault and jeep also also offer six-speed transmission cars such as the Nexon, Duster, Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV 500.