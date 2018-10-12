Retail inflation rises to 3.77%, IIP hits three-month low of 4.3%

The IMF on Tuesday called for further tightening of monetary policy in India to anchor expectations since inflation was expected to pick up. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation accelerated to 3.77% in September from 3.69% a month ago driven by higher food and fuel prices, while factory output measured by the index of industrial production (IIP) decelerated to a three-month low of 4.3% in August due to a higher base effect.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday called for further tightening of monetary policy in India to anchor expectations as inflation was expected to pick up.

The fund maintained India’s growth projection at 7.3% for 2018-19. “Monetary policy should be tightened to re-anchor expectations where inflation continues to be high (as recently done in Argentina), where it is increasing further in the wake of a sharp currency depreciation (Turkey), or where it is expected to pick up (India),” the IMF said in its bi-annual World Economic Outlook report.

After two successive rate hikes, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) kept key policy rates unchanged on Friday, citing a benign inflation trajectory and downward revision to inflation projections. However, the stance was changed from “neutral” to “calibrated tightening”.

The IMF estimates inflation in India to rise from 3.6% in 2017-18 to 4.7% in 2018-19 amid accelerating demand and rising fuel prices. It said core inflation, excluding all food and energy items, in India had risen to about 6% as a result of a narrowing output gap and pass-through effects of higher energy prices and exchange rate depreciation.