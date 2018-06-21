Carlyle raises $6.5 billion for fifth Asia buyout fund

CAP V is the latest in Carlyle’s Asia buyout funds series, which will focus on buyout and strategic investments across a wide range of sectors in Asia Pacific

Mumbai: Global alternative asset manager The Carlyle Group on Thursday announced the final close of its fifth Asia buyout fund Carlyle Asia Partners V (CAP V) at $6.55 billion, the firm said.

The CAP V fund exceeded its initial target of $5 billion and is more than 65% larger than its predecessor fund Carlyle Asia Partners IV, Carlyle said.

“Asia is a critical market for Carlyle. We are excited about the investment opportunities in this part of the world and look forward to continuing to establish trusted partnerships in the region,” said Kewsong Lee, co-chief executive officer of The Carlyle Group.

CAP V is the latest in Carlyle’s Asia buyout funds series, which will focus on buyout and strategic investments across a wide range of sectors in Asia Pacific.

“Our track record in sourcing opportunities and creating value in partnership with management teams is a testament to our team’s experience in Asia. We expect to see more and larger investment opportunities in the region driven by innovation, attractive demographics, rising consumption and corporate spin-offs,” said X.D. Yang, chairman of Carlyle Asia (ex-Japan) and co-head of Asia Buyout.

Carlyle started investing in Asia in 1998 and has since partnered with more than 160 companies through its Asian private equity platform. The CAP V fund will invest in consumer and retail, financial services, telecommunications, media and technology (TMT), healthcare and industrials.

According to the statement, the Asian private equity platform has invested and committed more than $2.5 billion of equity in Asia Pacific ex-Japan in the last 12 months, including companies such as iNova Pharmaceuticals and Accolade Wines in Australia; SBI Card and Visionary RCM in India; McDonald’s businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong; and OneSmart Education, Tuhu, JD Logistics, Ant Financial and Baidu Financial (rebranded as Du Xiaoman Financial) in China.

“Carlyle is a dominant private equity investor in a number of fast-growing sectors in Asia, in particular the new economy and healthcare sectors. With the closing of our new fund, we will continue to draw upon our global resources and local industry knowledge to pursue compelling investment opportunities and expand our investment footprint,” said Greg Zeluck, co-head of Asia Buyout.

The Carlyle Asian private equity team has more than 50 investment professionals in eight offices, including Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney, supported by operating executives and senior advisors with an average of more than 30 years of operating experience.

Carlyle has invested more than $18.5 billion of equity in Asia, with $20 billion of assets under management as of 31 March 2018.

Last week, another marquee American alternative asset management firm Blackstone Group Lp announced the closure of two of its Asian funds at $9.4 billion.

Blackstone closed its first Asia private equity fund at about $2.3 billion, while it separately raised $7.1 billion for its second regional “opportunistic” real estate fund.

According to a report by alternative asset industry tracker Preqin, the private capital industry marked a banner year in 2017 with total fundraising reaching a new record of $814 billion.

There are now 3,869 funds seeking to secure a total of $1.38 trillion—a record high for both the number of funds and their total targets, Preqin said.