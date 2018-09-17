Electricity prices in spot market remain firm

According to IEX, some of the large sellers such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Meghalaya brought lower amounts of electricity for sale on the exchange. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s electricity prices remained firm in the spot market due to a raft of reasons such as lower quantum of power being traded, demand increase in the wake of a retreating monsoon, and sellers such as Telangana turning buyers to meet its consumers’ demand.

Also, low generation from hydro and wind power projects and increase in humidity and temperature added to the average electricity spot prices on Monday touching Rs6.52 per kilowatt hour (kWh) for delivery on Tuesday on India Energy Exchange (IEX).

The Economic Times newspaper on Monday reported about electricity price in spot market soaring to a record of Rs 12.95 per unit on Sunday, while the peak hour price touched Rs 8.78 a unit.

According to IEX, some of the large sellers such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Meghalaya brought lower amounts of electricity for sale on the exchange. Also, state power distribution companies of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal are buying power at higher rates to meet their consumer demand.

Distribution companies have so far been the weakest link in the electricity value chain, given their poor payment records.

A power exchange functions on the lines of commodity exchanges and provides a platform for buyers, sellers and traders of electricity to enter into spot contracts that are for the same day, next day, and on a weekly basis. Of around 1,200 billion units (bu) of electricity generated in India, the short-term market accounts for around 130-150bu. This trade volume has grown by around 10% annually and is valued at around ₹22,124 crore.

According to IEX, the average price for Sunday was Rs6.30 per unit on account of only 192 million units (MUs) of electricity being supplied on the exchange as compared to 298 MUs of demand being placed.

The average and maximum spot prices have been increasing since 1 September, said Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, director, business development at IEX.

“Given the high electricity prices, the stressed power generation assets shall source coal and supply electricity to the market. In September, generally wind and hydro power generation comes down. Also, with the monsoon receding, humidity and temperature goes up leading to an increase in demand,” Mediratta added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has started to show signs of weakening with reduced rainfall over north-western states. While the withdrawal of monsoon from North-West India can begin anytime after 1 September, scientists highlight that it was delayed due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which moved up to Rajasthan and brought rainfall over north-western states.

India’s power demand is expected to grow with the government’s focus of providing “24x7 clean and affordable power for all” by March 2019. The government has also been exploring steps to boost electricity demand, even as the power sector remains one of the highly stressed sectors, with close to ₹1 trillion of loans having turned bad or recast.

This also comes at a time when the government seeks to make all consumer categories pay the same tariff for the same volume of electricity consumed, if they have the same load and voltage, according to the draft amendments in the tariff policy. Effectively, consumer categories such as commercial, domestic, agricultural, industrial and institutional may be brought at par.

The government is working on an ambitious plan to provide induction stoves to poor households. Also, the₹16,320 crore Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya), launched last year to provide electricity connections to more than 40 million families by December 2018, will require an additional 28,000MW of power, considering an average load of 1 kilowatt (kW) per household for eight hours in a day.

