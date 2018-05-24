 Bank unions call for 2-day nationwide strike from 30 May over wage revision - Livemint
Bank unions call for 2-day nationwide strike from 30 May over wage revision

Employees, officers of various state-run banks have called for a 2-day nationwide strike from 30 May to protest a nominal 2% wage hike offered by the Indian Banks’ Association

PTI
In the wage negotiation meeting held on 5 May 2018, IBA made a propositions to offer 2% hike in the wage bill cost as on 31 March 2017. File photo: PTI
In the wage negotiation meeting held on 5 May 2018, IBA made a propositions to offer 2% hike in the wage bill cost as on 31 March 2017. File photo: PTI

Mumbai: Employees and officers of various state-run banks have called for a two-day nationwide strike from 30 May to protest a nominal 2% wage hike offered by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

In the wage negotiation meeting held on 5 May 2018, IBA made a propositions to offer 2% hike in the wage bill cost as on 31 March 2017.

It also maintained that the negotiations on officers demands would be restricted up to scale III officers only.

“It is only because of provisions towards nonperforming asset (NPA) that banks have booked losses, and for this, bank employees are not responsible,” United Forum of Bank Unions’ convener Devidas Tuljapurkar told reporters in Mumbai.

He said in the last two-three years, bank employees have worked tirelessly for implementation of government initiatives such as Jan-Dhan, demonetisation, Mudra and Atal Pension Yojana, among others. “This has resulted into huge increase in their workloads,” he said.

In the last wage settlement, which was for the period 1 November 2012 to 31 October 2017, IBA had give a wage hike of 15%.

Bank employees have organised a demonstrations on 29 May at State Bank of India’ branch main branch at Fort here.

UFBU is an umbrella body of nine unions, including All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

First Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 05 15 PM IST
