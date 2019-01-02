PNB Housing Finance raises $265 million via ECBs
PNB Housing Finance has raised $465 million (₹3,324 crore) through ECBs during the third quarter, CEO Sanjaya Gupta said, adding the ECBs have a five-year tenor
Mumbai: Punjab National Bank’s home loan subsidiary, PNB Housing Finance, has raised $265 million (around ₹1,853 crore) through external commercial borrowing (ECB). The fund, raised in the last week of December, will be utilized for normal on-lending operations, the company said in a statement Wednesday.
With this, PNB Housing FInance has raised $465 million (₹3,324 crore) through ECBs during the third quarter, managing director and chief executive Sanjaya Gupta said, adding the forex borrowing has a five-year tenor. He did not say what is the coupon the company will be paying to subscribers.
He said despite market headwinds, the company also raised about ₹20,000 crore of funds at competitive interest rates during the third quarter of FY19.
This includes both long-term and short-term facilities through deposits (₹1,400 crore), ECBs ($465 million), NHB refinance (₹2,000 crore), securitisation (direct assignment route—₹2,700 crore), bank borrowings (₹1,725 crore) and commercial papers (₹9,225 crore).
PNB Housing Finance plans to maintain an exposure of about 12-13% in commercial papers of the entire borrowing, Gupta said.
As of end-December, the company had a liquidity of about ₹12,000 crore which includes cash and liquid investments of ₹6,000 crore and ₹6,000 crore of sanctioned undrawn-credit lines.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Growth momentum is strong for Indian IT companies: Expert
- Direct tax GDP ratio of 5.98% in FY18 best in 10 years: Govt
- Meghalaya mine mishap: SC to hear plea to expedite rescue operations of trapped miners
- PNB Housing Finance raises $265 million via ECBs
- Meghalaya mine disaster: Navy, NDRF divers to go down to measure afresh water level
Mark to Market »
- Singapore GRM drops significantly in December quarter
- Shipping rates a respite for GE Shipping, but sustainability is key
- What Ramco Cements’ expansion drive means for prices in south India
- Farm loan defaults rise as banks brace for big write-offs
- With volumes on the mend, will 2019 mark a turnaround for textiles exporters?