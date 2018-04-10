 MRPL trims oil purchase deal with Saudi Aramco: Reports - Livemint
MRPL trims oil purchase deal with Saudi Aramco: Reports

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has cut its annual oil import deal with Saudi Aramco by about 22% to 70,000 barrels per day (bpd)
Last Published: Tue, Apr 10 2018. 09 03 PM IST
Reuters
MRPL is instead looking to step up crude purchases from Iran. Photo: Bloomberg
New Delhi: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has cut its annual oil import deal with Saudi Aramco by about 22% to 70,000 barrels per day (bpd), two company officials with knowledge of the matter said.

MRPL is instead looking to step up crude purchases from Iran, said the people, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

“They were rigid in their approach and were asking us to offer bank guarantees for oil purchases,” said one of the people. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Apr 10 2018. 09 02 PM IST
