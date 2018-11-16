Govt wants RBI to set up committees to oversee functions
The government has recommended that the RBI board draft regulations to enable setting up of panels to oversee functions including financial stability, monetary policy transmission and foreign exchange management
Mumbai: The government has proposed changing rules that will enable closer supervision of the central bank, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The government has recommended that the board of the Reserve Bank of India draft regulations to enable setting up of panels to oversee functions including financial stability, monetary policy transmission and foreign exchange management, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.
The move is meant to empower the regulator’s board, which includes government nominees, and give it a supervisory role, the people said.
The RBI board is scheduled to meet on Monday.
Also read: RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya in government crosshairs
The latest proposal may heighten tensions between the finance ministry and the RBI, which have been at loggerheads over a host of issues that will be discussed at Monday’s meeting including easing of bad loan norms and ensuring liquidity to the shadow banking sector. While the government says the central bank isn’t providing support to boost growth, the RBI says fund transfers could undermine its independence and hurt the markets.
Finance ministry spokesman DS Malik did not reply to two calls made to his mobile phone while the central bank spokesman was not immediately available for a comment.
Also read: The political economy of central bank independence
The recommendations being considered include setting up several committees comprising two to three board members each. The body has the powers to frame rules under section 58 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and no legislative change is required, the people said.
Also read: Is Reserve Bank of India hoarding too much capital?
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Industry »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Govt wants RBI to set up committees to oversee functions
- Opinion | Experiments with a versatile pseudograin
- Tata Investment board approves ₹450 crore share buy-back
- Kotak Mahindra Bank surpasses Maruti Suzuki in market cap to enter top 10 club
- Got two WhatsApp numbers? Here’s how to use both of them on the same phone
Mark to Market »
- Future Retail’s Q2 result shows improvement in same-store sales
- Private insurance firms grow at the expense of LIC stuck with a sick bank
- Page Industries’s lofty valuations get a reality check in Q2
- Q2 results: Grasim’s Vodafone Idea stake is proving costly
- How Vodafone Idea’s $3.5 bn fundraising will impact telecom in India