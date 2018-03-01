Renault cuts Duster prices by over Rs1 lakh on increased localization

Renault SA on Thursday cut prices of Renault Duster by over Rs1 lakh in India with immediate effect on account of increased localization. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: French auto major Renault SA on Thursday cut prices of Renault Duster by over Rs1 lakh in India with immediate effect on account of increased localization.

The 2018 Duster price range now starts at Rs7.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for petrol variants while the price of diesel variants starts at Rs8.95 lakh.

Renault India Operations Country CEO and managing director Sumit Sawhney said the company had one of the highest localization done on Kwid with 98% at the time of launch.

“We are happy to pass on the benefits to the new Duster customers making it more attractive across the range enabled by our aggressive localisation strategy on Duster as well,” he added.

The petrol variants of Duster are now priced Rs7.95-9.95 lakh while the diesel trims are at Rs8.95-12.79 lakh. Earlier, the petrol variants were priced between Rs 8.5-10.24 lakh and diesel versions between Rs9.45-13.79 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The company rolls out its model lineup in India from its Chennai-based manufacturing plant.