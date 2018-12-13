Banks ask RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to ease PCA norms

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das assumed charge on Wednesday after Urjit Patel resigned from the post on 10 December. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: In their meeting with the newly-appointed Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday, seven public sector banks sought, among other things, relaxation of prompt corrective action (PCA) norms, along with easing of the contentious 12 February circular on one-day default, two bankers said.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the first banker said the meeting, which lasted for close to 90 minutes, saw the governor trying to understand the problems faced by state-owned banks.

According to this banker, apart from the governor, all four deputy governors were present as well, and the meeting was attended by heads of IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Dena Bank, and Bank of India.

“We sought easing of PCA norms as 11 of the 21 lenders are under this restricted-lending framework,” the second banker said, adding, the issue of the one-day default norm introduced by the RBI in its 12 February circular was discussed in detail as well.

The second banker said that the governor listened to their problems, but did not indicate any follow-up meeting. The governor, this banker said, also sought their opinion on the liquidity crisis among non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The government and the central bank have been at loggerheads over issues, including relaxation of PCA norms, special liquidity window for NBFCs, RBI’s 12 February circular on defaulters and transfer of more surplus held by the RBI to the government.

These issues are expected to be taken up when RBI’s central board meets on 14 December.

Urjit Patel resigned from his post of RBI governor on 10 December.

The RBI PCA framework was introduced in December 2002 as a structured mechanism along the lines of the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp’s PCA framework. Subsequently, in 2017, the framework was reviewed based on the recommendations of the working group of the Financial Stability and Development Council on Resolution Regimes for Financial Institutions in India and the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission.

In a speech on 12 October, RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya defended the new PCA rules, calling it the required medicine to prevent further haemorrhaging of bank balance sheets. He added that in spite of their worse capitalisation and stressed assets ratio compared to other banks, PCA banks had credit growth that was as strong as that of other banks till 2014.

However, since the asset quality review exercise and imposition of PCA, the year-on-year growth in advances for PCA banks declined from over 10% in 2014 to below zero by 2016 and remained in the contraction zone since, Acharya had added.

Under PCA, banks are mandated to cut lending to corporates and focus on reducing concentration of loans to certain sectors. They are also restricted from opening new branches and paying dividends.