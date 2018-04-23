Ikea’s Hyderabad store to open in July

In November, Ikea opened a ‘Hej Home’ experience centre in Hyderabad to familiarise visitors with the kind of products the store will have when it launches. Photo: Bloomberg

Swedish furniture maker Ikea on Monday said that its Hyderabad store, the first in India, will open in July.

The upcoming Hyderabad store is being set up in a 400,000 square feet area in Hi-tech City, and will have over 7,000 products on display, John Achillea, store manager, Ikea Hyderabad told Mint in November.

Ikea’s first store in the country is opening six years after the company got permission for single brand retail in 2012.

Just about a month ago the company had announced the appointment of Peter Betzel as its India chief executive officer. Betzel came in from Germany, its largest market, to look after what the company describes as one of its “most important growth markets”.

The company has in the past announced plans to open 25 stores by 2025. It has also bought a land parcel each in Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi to build stores, with more land to be acquired in cities such as Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata.