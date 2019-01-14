Airtel said to be in talks to buy Telkom Kenya

Bharti Airtel is in talks about a potential takeover of Telkom Kenya. Photo:Reuters

Nairobi: Bharti Airtel Ltd is in talks about a potential takeover of Telkom Kenya, the East African nation’s smallest operator, three telecoms industry people told Reuters on Monday. London-based Helios Investment, which owns a 60 % stake in Telkom, was looking to partly cash out of the investment which it entered in 2015, the people said.

Airtel and Telkom Kenya were not available for immediate comment.

At 2.37pm Monday, Bharti Airtel shares were trading 1.05% lower at ₹330.55 apiece on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.55% at 35,812.87 points.