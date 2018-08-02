UPI transactions dip 4.5% in July, amount transferred climbs

NPCI has not revealed transaction figures for BHIM for the month of July. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: For the first time since its inception, monthly transactions through the unified payments interface (UPI) have shown a slight decline in July, show data released on late Wednesday by the National Payments Corporation of India(NPCI). In July, 235.65 million UPI transactions, down 4.5% from 246.37 million in the previous month. The value of UPI transactions, however, reached a new peak. Transactions amounting to ₹ 45,845.64 crore were carried out during the month as compared to ₹ 40,834.03 crore in June.

Unlike every month where transaction figures for both UPI and the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app are made public, NPCI did not reveal transaction figures for BHIM for the month of July.

PhonePe, a payments app which works on the UPI platform, claims to have contributed to around 40% of the UPI transactions recorded in July, surpassing Paytm and BHIM.

PhonePe also crossed the 100 million transaction mark in July, becoming the fastest Indian digital payments company to achieve this feat, the company claimed.

“Our growth in market share is largely fueled by two factors. One, we have added lakhs of new offline and online merchants on our platform in recent months and are seeing exponential growth in merchant transactions. Two, NPCI recently started blocking any UPI transaction where the sender and receiver bank account number are the same. This block by NPCI has effectively limited the ability of certain companies from incentivising shell transactions and artificially inflating their UPI numbers,” said Sameer Nigam, chief executive and co-founder of PhonePe.

UPI is a payments system launched by NPCI, the umbrella organization for all retail payments in the country, which facilitates instant fund transfer between two bank accounts on a mobile platform without requiring any detail of the beneficiary’s bank account.

Transactions through the UPI received a major stimulus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BHIM app on 30 December 2016.

UPI was launched in August 2016 with 21 banks and is now offered by about 114 banks.