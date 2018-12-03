Qatar to withdraw from Opec as of Jauary 2019: Minister
The decision to withdraw from Opec came after Qatar reviewed ways to enhance its role internationally and plan its long-term strategy
Last Published: Mon, Dec 03 2018. 12 27 PM IST
Doha: Qatar is withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) as of January 2019, Saad al-Kaabi, the country’s energy minister said on Monday. The decision to withdraw from Opec came after Qatar reviewed ways to enhance its role internationally and plan its long-term strategy, al-Kaabi told a news conference.
First Published: Mon, Dec 03 2018. 12 23 PM IST
