Qatar to withdraw from Opec as of Jauary 2019: Minister

Qatar energy minister Saad al-Kaabi. Photo: Reuters

Doha: Qatar is withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) as of January 2019, Saad al-Kaabi, the country’s energy minister said on Monday. The decision to withdraw from Opec came after Qatar reviewed ways to enhance its role internationally and plan its long-term strategy, al-Kaabi told a news conference.