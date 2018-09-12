 NCLT asks Monnet’s RP to consider Bhel’s entire claim - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Industry

NCLT asks Monnet’s RP to consider Bhel’s entire claim

Bhel had moved the Mumbai bench of the NCLT against the RP to include its full claim of ₹977 crore under the category of operational creditors

Last Published: Wed, Sep 12 2018. 11 54 PM IST
Maulik Vyas
The Mumbai-bench of the NCLT also allowed an additional 90 days to complete the resolution process for Monnet Power.
The Mumbai-bench of the NCLT also allowed an additional 90 days to complete the resolution process for Monnet Power.

Mumbai: In a relief to Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel), the dedicated bankruptcy court has directed the resolution professional (RP) of Monnet Power Co. Ltd to consider the entire financial claim of state-owned power equipment manufacturing firm.

Bhel had moved the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against the RP to include its full claim of ₹977 crore under the category of operational creditors. Currently, the RP has admitted only one-third or ₹359 crore worth of claims.

“We are a government body and we have borrowed over ₹4,500 crore to complete various projects, including a few owned by Monnet Power,” argued M.P. Rao, the counsel representing Bhel. “We want the resolution professional to include holding charge and interest component as well in the claim. Ours was an engineering contract and, hence, the interest is applicable as per the applicable laws under the Negotiable Instrument Act and Civil Procedure Code (CPC), among others.”

The Mumbai-bench of the NCLT presided by M.K. Shrawat on Wednesday also allowed an additional 90 days to complete the resolution process for Monnet Power, which owes around ₹6,000 crore to a consortium of lenders, including SBI and PNB.

First Published: Wed, Sep 12 2018. 11 16 PM IST
Topics: NCLT Monnet Power Monnet Power RP Bhel National Company Law Tribunal

More From Industry »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »