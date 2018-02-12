Nasscom worried over fall in angel, series A funding

Over 1,000 startups were added in 2017 in the country, according to a Nasscom-Zinnov report published last November. Photo: HT

Hyderabad: The software industry lobby National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) has once again expressed concern over the falling fund flows into start-ups and called for added focus to galvanise the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Nasscom had last November shared its concern over the taxation issues in the start-up scene, which led to a steep 50% fall in angel investments and a significant decline in series A funding. “While angel investments are the critical first piece that gets a start-up going, series A fund is the one where the angel investors really make their exits and make money. That’s what incentivises them to continue their investments,” Nasscom president R. Chandrashekhar said.

“We had pointed that out and felt that corrective measures are needed. However, we did not find that being addressed in the budget,” he added.

It can be noted that the taxmen had demanded Rs110 crore income tax from the e-tail major Flipkart, which the company had challenged in the appellate tribunal and has reportedly lost the appeal. The department’s claim was based on its findings that the company was showing losses by offering huge marketing discounts. According to them, the e-commerce major had a profit of Rs408 crore in FY16 and thus a tax liability of Rs110 crore, while the company had claimed a net loss of Rs796 crore for the year.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley, however, recently had issued directives to the income tax department to not adopt very coercive methods in respect of angel investments. “We need to be far more focused on the things that are needed to galvanise the start-up and entrepreneurial ecosystems,” he said.

Over 1,000 start-ups were added in 2017 in the country, according to a Nasscom-Zinnov report published last November.