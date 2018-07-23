From Rs 2,000 to Rs 100, a look at new banknotes
Here’s a look at all the new currency notes brought to circulation in since demonetisation
New Delhi: The RBI issued new Rs2,000 and Rs500 currency notes after the 8 November announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which Rs500 and Rs1,000 banknotes were stripped of their status as legal tender.
Afer the demonetisation announcement, Rs500 and Rs1,000 currency notes were withdrawn from circulation by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Here’s a look at all the new currency notes brought to circulation in since demonetisation.
Rs100: The new currency note will soon be issued in lavender. The RBI on 19 July announced that the new Rs100 denomination currency note will soon be made available with banks. Part of the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series of banknotes, the new Rs100 prominently carries the motif of ‘Rani-Ki-Vav’ (The Queen’s Stepwell), a UNESCO World Heritage site in Gujarat.
Rs 200: The new denomination has the motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse and its colour is bright yellow. The note carries the signature of RBI governor Urjit Patel, the year of printing on the left, and the Swachh Bharat logo with slogan. The dimension of the bank note is 66mm x 146mm.
Rs 50: Fluorescent blue, the new notes bear the picture of the iconic stone chariot at Hampi, Karnataka, on the reverse. The size of the new note is 66 mm x 135 mm.
Rs 500: Just after the note ban in November 2016, the RBI had introduced new Rs500 and Rs2,000 notes. The size of the new Rs 500 banknote is 66mm x 150mm and it comes in a base colour of stone grey.
Rs 2,000: The new Rs2,000 notes were introduced just after demonetisation. The size of the new design Rs2,000 banknote is 66mm x 166mm and it is pink.
