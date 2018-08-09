Trai Chairman RS Sharma gets two-year extension, a day before retirement
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the reappointment of Sharma as chairperson of Trai till September 30, 2020
New Delhi: Ram Sewak Sharma was on Thursday given a two-year extension as the Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), according to an official order issued by the personnel ministry. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the reappointment of Sharma as chairperson of Trai for a further period beyond August 10, 2018 up to September 30, 2020, i.e. the date on which he attains the age of 65 years, according to the order.
Sharma was named Trai chairman for a three-year period in July 2015.
During his role as Trai chairman, the telecom sector went through massive disruption sue to the entry of Reliance Jio. His career has seen stints with various government departments, dealing with IT-related programmes, the most important being the creation of Aadhaar as the director general and mission director of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) during 2009 to 2013.
