Major fire breaks out at BPCL’s Mumbai refinery
The fire at the BPCL refinery in Chembur, Mumbai, has been graded a Level III fire requiring immediate evacuation. No casualties have been reported so far
Mumbai: A major fire broke out at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) refinery complex in Chembur, suburban Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. The BPCL fire has been graded a Level III fire requiring immediate evacuation, according to Mumbai fire regulations. Fire and smoke were seen emanating from the refinery. No casualties have been reported so far.
The fire department reported the Level III fire call. Seven fire engines, two foam tenders, and two jumbo tankers have been rushed to the refinery complex. Level I means a minor emergency call; Level II is a medium emergency call and Level III is a major emergency call.
In an official statement, BPCL spokesperson said, “A fire occurred at BPCL Mumbai Refinery at Mahul plant today at around 14:45hrs. The fire was in the Compressor shed of Hydrocracker plant. The fire is being fought by the refinery fire fighting team. The fire is still on but is under control. There has been minor injury sustained by two people who are being attended to at the hospital.”
#Maharashtra: Level- III fire breaks out at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited-RMP plant in Chembur; 9 fire tenders, 2 foam tenders and 2 jumbo tankers present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/g7hY7xqeE1— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018
Some residents of Chembur took to twitter saying the blast was so intense that it sent shock waves to buildings in the vicinity. Further details are awaited.
