Telcos ask Trai to revisit method for spectrum valuation

Trai chairman RS Sharma. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Responding to operators’ plea to revisit the methodology for spectrum valuation, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will now float a consultation paper to discuss the issue, apart from other related matters such as sharing and leasing of spectrum.

“We had a meeting with operators today and they said the current valuation methodology for spectrum has deficiencies...so we will have consultation on what should be the basic principles of valuation of spectrum...this will, however, be a separate exercise from the recommendations on spectrum that are already pending with the government,” Trai chairman RS Sharma told reporters on Wednesday after meeting operators.

The regulator will also look at developing a framework for quality of services benchmark for Internet of Things, apart from issues related to fiberisation and infrastructure creation, a key mandate of the new digital communications policy of the government. “We want to consult with states on right-of-way issues and whether there can be models where states are encouraged to participate in fiberisation.

Under the National Digital Communications Policy 2018, approved by the Cabinet in September, the department of digital communications has stated its intention to implement a “fibre-first initiative” to take fibre to homes, enterprises and key development institutions, and accord the status of public utility to telecom optic fibre cables .

This would be done by promoting collaboration models involving state, local bodies and the private sector for provision of shared duct infrastructure in municipalities, rural areas and national highways.

The government is also looking to establish a National Digital Grid by establishing common service ducts and utility corridors in all new city and highway road projects and related elements, and creating a collaborative institutional mechanism between the Centre, states and local bodies for common rights of way, standardisation of costs and timelines, and removal of barriers to approvals, the policy said.