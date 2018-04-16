Trai unveils beta site for comparison of telcos’ tariffs

As a first step, Trai has made tariff data available for the Delhi circle, and sought user feedback about the new site. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday unveiled beta version of a portal that aims to bring on one platform the telecom tariffs offered by different operators and in different service areas.

The move is expected to provide more transparency and information on multiple tariff offerings by telcos, helping consumers at large. “To enable consumers see tariffs of different TSPs (telecom service providers) and different Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) at a single place, a beta version of portal namely www.tariff.trai.gov.in has been released by Trai today,” the Trai said in a statement.

Emphasising that it has a mandate to ensure transparency in the sector, Trai said various tariff plans and other tariff instruments are being provided at its website in a downloadable format, for easy access. At present, the operators offer information on various tariffs on their own websites.

Trai noted that the new platform would not only benefit the consumers but also help other stakeholders do a comparative analysis. As a first step, Trai has made tariff data available for the Delhi circle, and sought user feedback about the new site.

“To get initial feedback on the look and feel of this portal from consumers, beta version of tariff data for Delhi LSA is also made available on Trai website www.trai.gov.in. The details on the website are as reported by the TSPs of Delhi LSA,” it added.