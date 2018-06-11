NCLT admits Andhra Bank’s insolvency plea against Sterling
Andhra Bank had filed a petition under the insolvency and bankruptcy code against the Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company on 11 May 2018
Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday admitted the insolvency petition filed by Andhra Bank against Mumbai-based Sterling Biotech Ltd, which owes around ₹4,000 crore to a consortium of lenders.
The public sector lender had filed a petition under the insolvency and bankruptcy code against the Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company on 11 May 2018.
As on 31 December 2016, Sterling Group’s overall default stood at ₹5,400 crore.
Shyam Kapadia, the advocate representing the joint lender forum, had argued that considering Sterling is still a operating entity, the lenders have decided to initiate insolvency proceedings against it.
He had also said during the previous hearing that the promoters of the pharmaceutical firm have fled the country.
Earlier, the enforcement directorate (ED), which was investigating into the alleged ₹5,000-crore bank fraud involving Andhra Bank and Sterling Biotech, had attached the pharma firm’s assets.
In a separate case, in January, ED had arrested former executive director of Andhra Bank, Anup Prakash Garg, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
At the time of producing Garg in the court, the agency had said that it had come across “certain entries” in a diary seized by the income tax department in 2011, which showed various cash payments amounting to ₹1.52 crore made to one “Mr Garg, director, Andhra Bank” by the Sandesara brothers between 2008-2009.
CBI had booked Garg, Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara and Vilas Joshi, besides chartered accountant Hemant Hathi, among others, in connection with the case.
