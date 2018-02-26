Lockheed asks India to expedite defence procurement process

Lockheed Martin India CEO Phil Shaw said that when a company spends many years talking about particular programmes and if they get cancelled or postponed, it is a bit disincentive for them. Photo: Reuters

Visakhapatnam: US-based aerospace and defence giant Lockheed Martin Corp. wants India to work on few areas like expediting defence procurement process with a view to attracting companies to the sector.

Phil Shaw, the chief executive of Lockheed Martin India, said that the company wants to invest in India and include the country in its supply chain. He said that besides improving ease of doing business, there are couple of things that need to be done by the central government to facilitate investments for the defence sector in India.

One, he said, is “length of defence procurement is pretty long “ and in this area, states can collectively encourage the central government to speed up the process “to start to see some of the investments”. “Also the predictability of some procurement are little bit suspect,” he said here at CII’s Partnership Summit on Sunday.

Shaw added that when a company spends many years talking about particular programmes and if they get cancelled or postponed, it is a bit disincentive for them. He said Indian government wants to promote defence manufacturing under the Make in India initiative but “Make in India in defence is reliant on these procurement” decisions.

Shaw also said that the government focuses on lowest cost technically acceptable solution in defence, but if the country is looking at capability, establishing industrial footprint, green technology, creating jobs and ecosystem, one needs to look beyond costs and focus on best interest of India.

Lockheed Martin has proposed to manufacture custom-built F-16 fighter jets in India, which its officials say would give Indian industry a unique opportunity to become part of the world’s largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.