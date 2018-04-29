Bob Dylan launches new whiskey line

File photo of legendary musician Bob Dylan. Photo: Reuters

Los Angeles:Veteran singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has launched his own signature line of whiskey called ‘Heaven’s Door’.

The legendary musician has teamed with bourbon makers Angel’s Envy to create a trio of small batch whiskeys: A straight rye, a double barrel whiskey and a Tennessee bourbon.

“We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story. I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey,” Dylan said in a statement to the New York Times.

The whiskey’s label is inspired by the musician’s ironwork sculptures, and Dylan becomes the face through a series of promotional photos that see him decked out in tuxedos.

According to the publication, Angel’s Envy founder Marc Bushala proposed the idea of a whiskey line to Dylan, who initially suggested the name ‘Bootleg’ for the whiskeys, a nod to his ongoing archival series.

Heaven’s Door will release a limited edition “Bootleg Series” of the whiskey, housed in ceramic bottles decorated with oil and watercolor paintings, starting next year. The whiskey brand also plans on opening a Nashville distillery in 2019.