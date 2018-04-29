Bob Dylan launches new whiskey line
Los Angeles:Veteran singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has launched his own signature line of whiskey called ‘Heaven’s Door’.
The legendary musician has teamed with bourbon makers Angel’s Envy to create a trio of small batch whiskeys: A straight rye, a double barrel whiskey and a Tennessee bourbon.
“We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story. I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey,” Dylan said in a statement to the New York Times.
The whiskey’s label is inspired by the musician’s ironwork sculptures, and Dylan becomes the face through a series of promotional photos that see him decked out in tuxedos.
According to the publication, Angel’s Envy founder Marc Bushala proposed the idea of a whiskey line to Dylan, who initially suggested the name ‘Bootleg’ for the whiskeys, a nod to his ongoing archival series.
Heaven’s Door will release a limited edition “Bootleg Series” of the whiskey, housed in ceramic bottles decorated with oil and watercolor paintings, starting next year. The whiskey brand also plans on opening a Nashville distillery in 2019.
Latest News »
- BSP plans counter to thwart BJP’s Dalit, backward outreach programme
- Jan Akrosh rally: Sonia Gandhi says roots of corruption became stronger in Modi govt
- Maruti aims for 10% increase in sales network in FY19
- Nitish govt ‘shedding crocodile tears’ on Dalit issue: Jitan Ram Manjhi
- Thousands participate in annual ‘Sikh Day Parade’ in US
Latest News »
Bob Dylan launches new whiskey line
Delhi HC asks for latest position on air safety from DGCA
Honda banks on 3 new models to beat market growth in India this fiscal
FPIs withdraw $ 2.4 billion on crude price, US-China trade relations
Rahul Gandhi , top Congress leaders to address ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally in Delhi
Mark to Market »
Maruti Suzuki’s March quarter earnings miss won’t dent its valuations
Why Reliance Jio’s March quarter result is bad news for telcos
SBI Life needs protection for future profitability
Will Yes Bank’s March quarter results help it bridge valuation gap with peers?
How can rural demand revive if rural distress is knocking at the door?