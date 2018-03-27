Leica Camera inks exclusive partnership with Amazon India

Customers can also find high quality Leica binoculars (starting Rs34,000) and camera accessories (Rs 6,000 onwards) on Amazon.in. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: German camera maker Leica Camera has joined hands with Amazon.in to be its exclusive online partner in the Indian market.

Leica had set up its offline presence in India in November last year with its first store in the capital. “The photography industry is booming in India and we are committed to creating and building a community around the brand by connecting with our target customers. Partnering with Amazon India will help us reach customers across far-flung areas and also engage with them effectively,” Leica Camera managing director (Asia Pacific) Sunil Kaul told PTI.

He added that Leica Camera will start with three camera models on Amazon.in—D-lux, V-lux and Sofort ranging from Rs25,000 to Rs90,000.

“Customers can also find high quality Leica binoculars (starting Rs34,000) and camera accessories (Rs 6,000 onwards) on Amazon.in,” he said. Headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany, the company is a premium segment manufacturer of cameras and sports optics products.

Nadeem Karbhari, category leader - consumer electronics at Amazon India, said the partnership will also help customers as they can avail benefits like no-cost EMI. “Over the last two years, we have seen a great surge in demand for the consumer electronics category. If you look at cameras specifically, we offer over 5,000 products and over 2.8 lakh accessories on Amazon.in. This is a 2.5 times increase over the last one year,” he added.

Karbhari said Amazon.in has already seen strong demand for high-end professional cameras like Nikon D5 that costs around Rs4.45 lakh and the Canon 5D Mark 4 that is priced at around Rs2.8 lakh. “Leica Camera is iconic in the world of photography with enthusiasts cherishing their hand-crafted masterpieces. We are delighted to be the partner of choice for Leica Camera in India,” he said.