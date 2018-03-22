Nirav Modi scam: PNB starts Mission Parivartan to curb bank frauds

Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi is at the centre of the Rs13,000 crore PNB fraud. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Hit hard by the Rs13,000 crore scam perpetrated by billionaire Nirav Modi, the Punjab National Bank (PNB) has decided to tighten loan disbursement and set up a monitoring mechanism to check loan slippages and fraud.

Some of the ideas being considered include having a separate pre-sanction appraisal and post sanction monitoring teams for credit disbursal to ensure better governance and transparency, people aware of the matter said.

A new monitoring group will be set up to keep track of whether cash flow from projects is being used t o repay bank loans and that there are no slippages, the people quoted above said, adding that a separate vertical to be created for stressed asset recovery. This will be tried out as a pilot in some branches before a roll out nationally in the next 6 months, the people added.

These changes are being made as part of Mission Parivartan drive which the bank launched earlier this week.

In a bid to improver customer convenience, people said, automating customer response mechanism is to be implemented soon so as to ensure timely intervention and evaluate performance on timely resolution of customer disputes and complaints across branches.

The bank is also actively looking to leverage benefits of emerging technology including AI and analytics both from a greater control over the audit process as well as providing a one stop suite of financial services with a single touch point, the people said.

Billionaire jeweller designer Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials allegedly cheated the PNB of Rs12,968 crore through fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs).

A Mumbai branch of Punjab National Bank had issued as many as 1,590 letters of undertaking (LoUs) fraudulently for the group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi since March 2011. Different investigating agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, are probing the PNB fraud, dubbed as the biggest banking scam in India’s history.