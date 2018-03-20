India, US to bilaterally discuss steel import curbs: Suresh Prabhu
Trade minister Suresh Prabhu’s statement come amid growing concerns of escalating trade war over US steel import tariffs
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 06 54 PM IST
New Delhi: India will bilaterally discuss import curbs on steel with the United States, trade minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday, amid growing concerns of an escalating trade war over tariffs.
Prabhu told reporters that the US was committed to the World Trade Organization (WTO), even as Washington has raised concerns about the functioning of the WTO and asked for reforms.
US President Donald Trump has pressed ahead with import tariffs of 25% on steel and 10 %for aluminium, but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of excluding other allies, backtracking from an earlier “no-exceptions” stance. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 06 53 PM IST
