India, US to bilaterally discuss steel import curbs: Suresh Prabhu

The US is committed to the WTO, even as it has raised concerns about the functioning of the WTO, says trade minister Suresh Prabhu. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: India will bilaterally discuss import curbs on steel with the United States, trade minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday, amid growing concerns of an escalating trade war over tariffs.

Prabhu told reporters that the US was committed to the World Trade Organization (WTO), even as Washington has raised concerns about the functioning of the WTO and asked for reforms.

US President Donald Trump has pressed ahead with import tariffs of 25% on steel and 10 %for aluminium, but exempted Canada and Mexico and offered the possibility of excluding other allies, backtracking from an earlier “no-exceptions” stance. Reuters