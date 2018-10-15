India hopes to finalise partners for strategic oil reserves within a year
Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd expects to get bids from investors for the second phase of the storage plan in six to nine months
Last Published: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 03 59 PM IST
New Delhi: India hopes to forge partnerships with private players to build out its strategic petroleum reserves within the coming year, the head of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) said on Monday.
India’s government approved two strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) sites with a total capacity of 6.5 million tonnes in June.
H. Ahuja, the chief executive of ISPRL, said on Monday that ISPRL, a government-owned a special purpose vehicle, planned to get bids from investors for the second phase of the storage plan in six to nine months.
Ahuja was speaking on sidelines of the India Energy Forum by CERAWEEK.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
First Published: Mon, Oct 15 2018. 03 59 PM IST
Topics: oil reserves petroleum reserves ISPRL energy India
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Banks turned wary of NBFCs months before IL&FS defaults
- HUL Q2: Rising input costs face off against healthy demand growth
- Q2 results: DMart finally set to face a reality check
- Temporary staffing: Decent employee additions, margin pressures may sustain
- Gujarat relief for Tata Power, Adani Power underlines sector’s harsh reality