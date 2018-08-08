Govt to invite bids for 25,000 MW solar project in Ladakh

The high altitude Himalayan region has a huge potential for solar power generation, Power Minister RK Singh said. Photo: HT file

New Delhi: The government will soon invite bids for setting up a 25,000-megawatt (MW) solar project in Ladakh, Power Minister RK Singh said on Wednesday.

The high altitude Himalayan region has a huge potential for solar power generation, Singh said during a meeting of policymakers and business leaders on finding sustainable development solutions organised by the Niti Aayog. Power from the project will be delivered to Una in Himachal Pradesh.

The government on Wednesday took a decisive step towards accelerating investments in the green economy with the Niti Aayog roping in industrial houses to find technology and business opportunities that will serve India’s rapid urbanisation drive.

The Niti Aayog, along with the Confederation of Indian Industry, will find ways of saving water and cutting down carbon emissions, which could also be exported to other economies facing rapid urbanisation.

Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said the ownership of technology resulting from the joint effort has to rest with the private sector. “The government will be a facilitator in this mission. We look forward to taking this forward.”

Unlike the West which used low-cost energy, India does not have the luxury of cheap fuel, Kant said. He also made a strong case for electric-and hydrogen-fuelled cars, and said the local solutions found by Indian businesses would be implemented globally as well. “We make a local solution and it will have a market of over seven billion people in the world, who move from poverty to middle class,” Kant said.

India is vigorously pursuing cleaner energy and sustainable development goals.