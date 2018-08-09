India launches 2nd auction of small discovered oil & gas blocks

Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the contracts will be awarded in January. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India launched its second auction of small discovered oil and gas blocks on Thursday, as the New Delhi looks to quickly monetise its hydrocarbon resources.

The bidding for 59 fields will begin in the first week of September and will close on 18 December.

The contracts will be awarded in January, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The blocks offered under the latest round has reserves of about 1.4 billion barrels, he added.