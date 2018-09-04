Three long-time Citigroup executives are stepping down
Last Published: Tue, Sep 04 2018. 11 54 PM IST
London/New York: Three long-time Citigroup Inc. executives, including chief financial officer John Gerspach, are stepping down from their positions as the bank realigns its top management.
Gerspach, 65, who’s been the bank’s finance chief for nine years, will retire 1 March, while North America head Bill Mills and Jim Cowles, 63, who runs the bank’s Europe, Middle East and Africa business, plan to leave at year-end, chief executive officer Mike Corbat said Tuesday in a memo to staff.
Gerspach will be succeeded as CFO by Mark Mason, a 17-year veteran of the bank, Corbat said.
First Published: Tue, Sep 04 2018. 11 37 PM IST
