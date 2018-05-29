Oilex threatens Gujarat State Petroleum Corp of Cambay basin takeover

GSPC owes US $3,054,832 or around Rs20 crore to Oilex.

Mumbai: Australia-based Oilex Ltd has warned Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd (GSPC) that it will take over its share in the Cambay basin block in Gujarat if the Indian explorer fails to pay its dues to meet exploration commitments in the block.

In a statement issued on its website, Oilex said that if GSPC does not settle the outstanding amount within 60 days, the company may issue a notice whereby GSPC shall be immediately deemed to have transferred all its participating interest in the production sharing contract (PSC) to Oilex. GSPC owes US $3,054,832 or around Rs20 crore to Oilex.

GSPC, the exploration and production arm of the GSPC group, holds 55% stake in the field while Oilex holds 45%.

“An increase in Oilex’s participating interest in Cambay from 45% to 100% would greatly assist the company in strategic farm-in discussions with third parties,” said Oilex.

The joint venture partners have been sparring over investments in the Cambay field with GSPC failing to meet its investment target for the field for over two years. GSPC did not reply to an email at press time.

“Oilex remains committed to unlocking the significant resource potential at Cambay by achieving commercial gas flow rates in the EP-IV formation. The development of new oil and gas fields such as Cambay is essential to meeting the Government of India’s policy to reduce reliance on imports,” said Oilex.

Oilex has received several informal expressions of interest from parties to participate in the ongoing work programme, it said.

“To ensure that the JV has met and continues to meet the obligations and expectations of the national government and its industry regulator, Oilex has borne the full cost of many activities including the recent work to prepare a field development plan and securing government approval of the proposal for a 10-year extension to the PSC,” said Oilex.

Oilex managing director, Joe Salomon said in a statement: “Securing government approval for the application for the extension of Cambay PSC has been a significant event for the company. The company has sought and will continue to seek constructive resolution of all matters that obstruct the development of Cambay.”

GSPC has been struggling to reduce its debt for over two years now. This March, the company decided to sell a 28.4% stake in Gujarat Gas Ltd, its city gas distribution business, to its subsidiary Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL).

With this transaction, GSPC reduced its Rs16,500 crore debt by over Rs3,250 crore. Both Gujarat Gas and GSPL are subsidiaries of GSPC.

GSPC has invested $3.5 billion (approximately Rs20,000 crore) in the Deen Dayal block in offshore Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, which saddled the company with debt.

Last year, state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd agreed to pay $1.2 billion to GSPC for the purchase of its 80% stake in Deen Dayal block.