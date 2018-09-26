Hero MotoCorp to hike prices by up to ₹900 from 3 October

Hero MotoCorp shares Wednesday ended marginally down at ₹3,104.50 on the BSE. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Country’s largest two wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire range of products by up to ₹900 with effect from 3 October in order to offset impact of rising input costs and weakening of rupee against the dollar.

“The revision has been necessitated by the increasing commodity costs and currency depreciation,” the company said in a statement.

The price hike will translate to an increase of up to ₹900, although the exact quantum of the increase will vary, basis the model and the specific market, it added.

Hero MotoCorp currently sells a range of bikes and scooters priced between ₹40,000 and ₹1 lakh.

The company had taken a price hike of up to ₹500 last month as well.

