BMW says spending to rise on autonomous, electric technology

BMW says this year’s profits will at least equal last year’s results as the company sinks billions into developing electric and autonomous car technology
Last Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 04 01 PM IST
BMW made €8.7 billion net profit last year, up 26%. Photo: AP
BMW made €8.7 billion net profit last year, up 26%. Photo: AP

Frankfurt: Automaker BMW says this year’s profits will at least equal last year’s results as the company sinks billions into developing electric and autonomous car technology to meet expected changes in how people get from one place to another.

Chief financial officer Nicolas Peter said at an annual news conference on Wednesday it expects group profit before tax to only be “at least in line” with 2017’s record €10.7 billion (currently $13.1 billion), which was up 10%.

Peter said the company would allocate “an increasing amount” to research and development after spending €6.1 billion in 2017, an increase of €1 billion. He said BMW remained financially strong, enabling a record dividend of €4 per share.

BMW made €8.7 billion net profit last year, up 26%.

First Published: Wed, Mar 21 2018. 04 01 PM IST
