BMW says spending to rise on autonomous, electric technology
Frankfurt: Automaker BMW says this year’s profits will at least equal last year’s results as the company sinks billions into developing electric and autonomous car technology to meet expected changes in how people get from one place to another.
Chief financial officer Nicolas Peter said at an annual news conference on Wednesday it expects group profit before tax to only be “at least in line” with 2017’s record €10.7 billion (currently $13.1 billion), which was up 10%.
Peter said the company would allocate “an increasing amount” to research and development after spending €6.1 billion in 2017, an increase of €1 billion. He said BMW remained financially strong, enabling a record dividend of €4 per share.
BMW made €8.7 billion net profit last year, up 26%.
Latest News »
- Last date of bidding for 55 oil and gas blocks extended
- Discussion on Israel-Palestine will be about ‘one-state solution’ in future: UAE minister
- Aadhaar case: UIDAI CEO to make presentation before Supreme Court
- Google turns to AI to make G Suite more secure
- Rajya Sabha adjourns, Venkaiah Naidu says doesn’t want people to ‘see ugly scenes’
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors