India hopes to open Iran’s Chabahar port by 2019
US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is clouding Chabahar port’s viability
Last Published: Fri, Jun 22 2018. 03 21 PM IST
New Delhi: India is trying to make Chabahar port in Iran operational by 2019, the government said in a statement on Friday, despite a threat of renewed US sanctions against Tehran.
The India-backed Chabahar port complex in Iran is being developed as part of a new transportation corridor for land-locked Afghanistan that could potentially open the way for millions of dollars in trade and cut its dependence on Pakistan, its sometimes-hostile neighbour.
The port would offer easy accessibility to CIS countries, transport minster Nitin Gadkari said in the statement.
US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal and penalize financial institutions for doing business with Tehran is clouding Chabahar’s viability.
