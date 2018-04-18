 Glenmark gets USFDA nod for skin ointment - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for skin ointment

Glenmark has been granted final approval by the USFDA for Tacrolimus ointment USP
Last Published: Wed, Apr 18 2018. 11 09 AM IST
PTI
Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 132 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 61 Abbreviated New Drug Applications pending approval with the USFDA. Photo: Mint
Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 132 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 61 Abbreviated New Drug Applications pending approval with the USFDA. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Tacrolimus ointment used for treating atopic dermatitis (eczema).

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tacrolimus ointment USP, 0.1%, the company said in a BSE filing. The product is a generic version of Protopic ointment, of Leo Pharma AS in the same strength, it added.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending February 2018, Protopic ointment 0.11% achieved annual sales of around $109 million, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said.

The company’s current portfolio consists of 132 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 61 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA’s) pending approval with the USFDA, it added.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs576 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.38%, from the previous close.

First Published: Wed, Apr 18 2018. 11 09 AM IST
Topics: Glenmark USFDA Tacrolimus ointment atopic dermatitis skin ointment

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »