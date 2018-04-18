Glenmark gets USFDA nod for skin ointment
New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for Tacrolimus ointment used for treating atopic dermatitis (eczema).
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Tacrolimus ointment USP, 0.1%, the company said in a BSE filing. The product is a generic version of Protopic ointment, of Leo Pharma AS in the same strength, it added.
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending February 2018, Protopic ointment 0.11% achieved annual sales of around $109 million, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said.
The company’s current portfolio consists of 132 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 61 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA’s) pending approval with the USFDA, it added.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs576 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.38%, from the previous close.
Latest News »
- CBI, Gujarat ATS arrest 3 promoters of Diamond Power in Rs2,654 crore fraud case
- Barbara Bush, former First Lady, dies at 92 in Houston
- India takes US steel tariff issue to WTO’s safeguards committee
- Volatility comeback means time to buy emerging markets for Titus
- Fosun joins bidding race for Fortis, offers to invest Rs2,300 crore
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Relying on IMD’s early monsoon forecast could rain on your parade
Will the cement sector regain its pricing power anytime soon?
Job cuts, falling sales: Tata Motors’ cash cow JLR faces multiple challenges
An arduous recovery for wind turbine manufacturers
Dilution in letter or spirit of RBI rule endangers credit culture