ANZ moves NCLT seeking classification as financial creditor in Ruchi Soya case

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) headquarters in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Bloomberg.

Mumbai: The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ Bank) on Monday approached the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), seeking to be categorized as a financial creditor to Ruchi Soya Ltd.

The resolution professional of Ruchi Soya, which is in the bankruptcy court for defaulting on over ₹10,000 crore, has currently categorised ANZ as an operational creditor. Under the insolvency resolution process, financial creditors stand a better chance than operational creditors to recover their dues.

ANZ claims it loaned $50 million to Avanti Industries, which passed it on to Ruchi Soya for supply of goods to Avanti. Under the agreement, ANZ says, if Ruchi Soya failed to supply goods or repay Avanti, ANZ would be able to recover its dues directly from Ruchi Soya. ANZ claimed that since Ruchi Soya failed to repay Avanti, it was liable to recover the money from Ruchi Soya.

“The contract was such where Ruchi Soya had received $50 million from Avanti as working capital loan and it had to deliver the goods worth $64 million (around ₹430 crore) to it. But, Avanti Industries had a similar loan assignment agreement with ANZ Bank, from which it had borrowed that money,” Zal Andhyarujina, counsel for ANZ Bank, argued. “Avanti was merely the funnel through which the working capital loan came to Ruchi Soya.”

The pact was signed on 12 October 2015.

“Ruchi Soya was supposed to pay goods in five tranches, but the company failed to adhere to the timeline and hence they had to return the money to Avanti Industries,” said Andhyarujina. “Also, as per the agreement between Avanti and ANZ Bank, this was ‘assigned debt’, which means the bank can recover from Ruchi Soya.”

Chetan Kapadia, representing the Ruchi Soya resolution professional, argued there was merely a contract of supplying the goods. “The consequences of non-supply of the goods are the default and hence they are clearly an operational creditor,” said Kapadia.

The division bench of NCLT presided over by B.S.V. Prakash Kumar and Ravikumar Duraisamy adjourned the matter till 11 July. During the course of hearing, senior counsel Mustafa Doctor, appearing for the former directors of Ruchi Soya, argued the resolution professional kept directors out of the meeting of the committee of creditors, whereas the law has a provision under which directors can attend such meetings and make suggestions.

Ruchi Soya is part of the so-called second list of 28 defaulters the Reserve Bank of India flagged for resolution. On 2 December, the NCLT bench admitted the company for insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.