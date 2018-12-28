Jio’s Happy New Year Offer on Rs 399 recharge: 5 things to know

The offer will run from 28 December, 2018 to 31 January, 2019. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Telecom operator Reliance Jio on Friday launched its limited period ‘Happy New Year’ offer for its subscribers. The latest offering from Jio include 100% cashback on recharge of Rs 399. The offer is available for both existing and new Reliance Jio users.

How to avail Jio’s New Year offer:

1.Subscribers have to do a minimum recharge of Rs 399 and the AJIO coupon worth the same will be credited in MyCoupons section of MyJio.

2.The coupon credited can be redeemed on AJIO App and Website on minimum cart value of Rs.1000.

3.The offer will run from 28 December, 2018 to 31 January, 2019.

4. The coupons received during this period can be redeemed on or before 15 March, 2019.

5. The ‘New Year offer’AJIO worth Rs.399 can be redeemed over and above the existing AJIO discounts by the Reliance Jio subscibers.

The Rs 399 recharge plan is one of the popular plans of Jio. It offers validity of 84 days and high speed data of 126 GB (1.5GB per day) after which the speed gets reduced to64 Kbps. Reliance Jio has been coming up with New Year offers since the commencement of its business in 2016. Under the scheme, it has been offering services at effectively free rates.

Besides that the Rs 399 Jio recharge plan offers unlimited voice call benefits, 100 SMSes per day and Complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

In October this year, Reliance Jio crossed 250 million subscribers within 25 months from commencement of services. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) had reported a profit of Rs 681 crore for the September quarter (Q2), a rise of 11.3% on a sequential basis, on the back of Rs 9,240 crore in revenue from its operations.

