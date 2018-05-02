 ONGC sets $2.64 billion capex for drilling oil, gas wells in 2018/19 - Livemint
ONGC sets $2.64 billion capex for drilling oil, gas wells in 2018/19

ONGC aims to drill 535 oil and gas wells in this fiscal year to March 2019, compared with 503 well drilled in the previous year
Last Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 06 48 PM IST
Nidhi Verma
India, which imports about 80% of its oil needs, wants to quickly monetise its oil and gas reserves and has been nudging its state explorers to boost oil and gas production. Photo: Reuters
India, which imports about 80% of its oil needs, wants to quickly monetise its oil and gas reserves and has been nudging its state explorers to boost oil and gas production. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), India’s top explorer, said on Wednesday it plans to invest Rs17,615 crore ($2.64 billion) on drilling in 2018/19, a growth of about 24% over the last fiscal year.

ONGC aims to drill 535 oil and gas wells in this fiscal year to March 2019, compared with 503 well drilled in the previous year, the company said in a statement.

India, which imports about 80% of its oil needs, wants to quickly monetise its oil and gas reserves and has been nudging its state explorers to boost oil and gas production.

First Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 06 48 PM IST
Topics: ONGC ONGC capex ONGC oil drilling India gas reserves India gas production

