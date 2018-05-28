Sterlite protests: Panneerselvam vows to shut down Thoothukudi copper plant
Residents and environmental activists say emissions from Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi are polluting the air and water, affecting people’s health
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam said on Monday his government would take all steps to permanently shut down the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi, after deadly demanding its closure on environmental grounds.
Residents and environmental activists say emissions from Thoothukudi’s Sterlite copper plant, India’s second biggest, are polluting the air and water, affecting people’s health.
Resident have been demanding the closure of the plant, said O. Panneerselvam, the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
“The government will take all steps to permanently shut down the plant,” he said.
Last week, 13 were killed after police opened fire on protesters demanding that the smelter in the port city of Thoothukudi be shut down.
