PNB fraud: Interpol seeks more info on Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are at the centre of the $2 billion PNB fraud.

New Delhi: The Interpol has sought additional information from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with the over Rs13,000 crore PNB fraud, as part of the process to issue a red corner notice (RCN) against them.

A red corner notice (RCN) is issued to seek the location and arrest of wanted persons for extradition or similar lawful action in a criminal case probe. Once an RCN is issued, the Interpol seeks to arrest the person concerned in any part of the world and notifies that country to take his or her custody for further action at their end.

People with direct knowledge of the development said Interpol asked CBI why it wanted an arrest warrant against Modi and Choksi. CBI told Interpol that the two are required for taking forward the criminal investigation launched against them on money-laundering charges, and not for a court trial.

While CBI had furnished these details in its application to the Interpol some time ago, the global body still had some queries, they said.

The CBI had sought an Interpol warrant against the two diamond traders based on a Mumbai court-issued non-bailable warrants against them in a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A special court in Mumbai had issued the non-bailable warrants early this month on the request of the Enforcement Directorate. The ED had earlier issued summonses to Modi and Choksi asking them to appear before it in Mumbai. However, both of them expressed their inability to depose citing business engagements and that their passports were revoked by the government.