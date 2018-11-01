GST collection crosses Rs 1 trillion in October

A pick-up in consumption demand during the festival season aided GST collection in October. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Buoyed by a pick-up in consumption demand during the festival season, collections from the goods and services tax crossed Rs 1 trillion in October.

The pick-up in collections will provide respite to a government struggling to meet its fiscal deficit target.

After collections in April crossed Rs 1 trillion thanks to spillover tax payments for the second year, this is the second month of this fiscal year that collections have crossed Rs 1 trillion.

“GST collections for October 2018 have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. The success of the GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.