GST collection crosses Rs 1 trillion in October

The pick-up in collections will provide respite to a government struggling to meet its fiscal deficit target

Last Published: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 12 47 PM IST
Remya Nair
A pick-up in consumption demand during the festival season aided GST collection in October. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: Buoyed by a pick-up in consumption demand during the festival season, collections from the goods and services tax crossed Rs 1 trillion in October.

After collections in April crossed Rs 1 trillion thanks to spillover tax payments for the second year, this is the second month of this fiscal year that collections have crossed Rs 1 trillion.

“GST collections for October 2018 have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. The success of the GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

First Published: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 12 46 PM IST
Topics: GST collection GST collection in October consumer demand Arun Jaitley

