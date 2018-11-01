GST collection crosses Rs 1 trillion in October
The pick-up in collections will provide respite to a government struggling to meet its fiscal deficit target
Last Published: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 12 47 PM IST
New Delhi: Buoyed by a pick-up in consumption demand during the festival season, collections from the goods and services tax crossed Rs 1 trillion in October.
The pick-up in collections will provide respite to a government struggling to meet its fiscal deficit target.
After collections in April crossed Rs 1 trillion thanks to spillover tax payments for the second year, this is the second month of this fiscal year that collections have crossed Rs 1 trillion.
“GST collections for October 2018 have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. The success of the GST is lower rates, lesser evasion, higher compliance, only one tax and negligible interference by taxation authorities,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.
First Published: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 12 46 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Maruti Suzuki domestic car sales fall marginally in October
- GST collection crosses Rs 1 trillion in October
- Octover box office round-up: ‘Andhadhun,’ ‘Badhaai Ho’ shine in Diwali run-up
- BJP candidate from Ramanagaram withdraws from race two days before crucial by-polls
- Tickets of many Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains to get ‘cheaper’. Full list here