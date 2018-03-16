Edelweiss ends deal to buy Religare Enterprises’ securities unit

Edelweiss Group’s wealth management unit had in December said it would acquire the securities business of Religare Enterprises for an undisclosed sum. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd said on Friday its acquisition of Religare Enterprises Ltd’s securities business fell through because Religare failed to get the necessary regulatory approvals.

Religare shares fell as much as 5% in early trading, but quickly recouped most losses to trade down 1.3%. Edelweiss shares rose 1%.

Religare, which has been selling its units over concerns of rising debt, said in January a private equity firm would buy its health insurance business.

The company is being probed by the country’s fraud investigating agency SFIO regarding misconduct of its promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, Times of India reported last month. The company has, however, said it has not received any formal communication about the investigation.

Edelweiss Financial, the wealth management unit of Mumbai-based Edelweiss Group, said in December it would buy the securities business for about Rs250 crore ($38.5 million) to expand its position in the Indian asset and wealth management industry.

“Due to the seller’s inability to obtain the requisite clearances within the agreed timeline, the binding agreement has come to an end on 15 March,” Edelweiss said in a statement on Friday. Reuters