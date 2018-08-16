Over 50% of agricultural households in debt: Nabard

The average annual income of rural households was Rs 96,708. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Rural households have access to banking and have savings, but investment levels and pension and insurance coverage remain very low, a financial inclusion survey conducted by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) showed. At the same time, levels of indebtedness are high and nearly equal annual incomes, according to the National Financial Inclusion Survey 2016-17.

The first of its kind survey shows that among rural households, farming households earn more income than non-agricultural households in rural areas. The average annual income of rural households was Rs 96,708. The average annual income of agricultural households was Rs 107,172 and that of non-agricultural households was Rs 87,228.

The majority of agricultural households were also indebted, with the amount of loans nearly equalling annual incomes. More than one in two agricultural households surveyed was indebted. The average outstanding debt for these households was Rs 1.04 lakh, but the majority borrowed from financial institutions rather than from money lenders.

One in two rural households saved in 2016-17. Nearly one in two rural households that saved did so in financial institutions with more agricultural households saving in such institutions than non-agricultural households.

The survey covered 29 states across 245 districts and was conducted across tier 3 to tier 6 cities. It covered 40,327 households and 1.87 lakh people.

The survey covers all aspects of financial inclusion—loans, savings, investments, pension, insurance and remittance.

Harsh Kumar Bhanwalla, chairman, Nabard, said the survey showed there was scope for banks to provide loans to more people rather than lend to the same set of people.

Insurance coverage remains poor. One in four households has access to some type of insurance coverage. Old-age income security in the form of pension coverage is worse. Only one in five households has access to any type of pension.