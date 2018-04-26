Draft National Telecom Policy to be released on 1 May
New Delhi: The government is likely to release the draft of new National Telecom Policy on 1 May to seek public comments, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said on Thursday.
“The direction of the new policy, that we hope you will see as early as on May 1, will be reform-oriented, it will be investor friendly and bring down the cost of compliances,” Sundararajan said while speaking at the annual general meeting of US industry body Amcham.
She mentioned that the proposed National Telecom Policy (NTP) 2018 will be placed for public comments for 15-20 days. “It (NTP) will hopefully trigger innovation, will focus on Make in India and provide opportunities for partnering with lit of companies,” Sundararjan said.
After completion of public comments, the Department of Telecom will start inter-ministerial consultation on the policy and thereafter approach Cabinet for final approval, she said.
Latest News »
- China is said to mull cutting car import duty by about half
- Was the boost in digital payments after demonetization temporary?
- Deals Buzz: SoftBank to move ride-hailing stakes worth $20 bn to Vision Fund, says report
- Gold is little changed near five-week low as higher dollar, bond yields weigh
- Rare rupee bull says currency to gain as RBI will raise rates
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth
Wipro’s recovery remains a non-starter
Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers deal structure suggests Idea Cellular is desperate for cash
IMF estimates higher crude oil prices may not have any significant impact on India’s GDP
Realizations increase at UltraTech Cement, but that’s unlikely to offset cost pressures