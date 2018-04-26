Draft National Telecom Policy to be released on 1 May

File photo. Telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan mentioned that the proposed National Telecom Policy (NTP) 2018 will be placed for public comments for 15-20 days. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The government is likely to release the draft of new National Telecom Policy on 1 May to seek public comments, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said on Thursday.

“The direction of the new policy, that we hope you will see as early as on May 1, will be reform-oriented, it will be investor friendly and bring down the cost of compliances,” Sundararajan said while speaking at the annual general meeting of US industry body Amcham.

She mentioned that the proposed National Telecom Policy (NTP) 2018 will be placed for public comments for 15-20 days. “It (NTP) will hopefully trigger innovation, will focus on Make in India and provide opportunities for partnering with lit of companies,” Sundararjan said.

After completion of public comments, the Department of Telecom will start inter-ministerial consultation on the policy and thereafter approach Cabinet for final approval, she said.