India said to issue draft e-commerce policy in few weeks

The new e-commerce policy could entail provisions for a regulator in the online retail sector dominated by Amazon and Flipkart

Last Published: Thu, Dec 27 2018. 05 56 PM IST
Aftab Ahmed, Reuters
India yesterday tweaked FDI norms for e-commerce in India. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
New Delhi: India will announce a new draft e-commerce policy in a few weeks, a person in the government said on Thursday, a day after the country tweaked foreign direct investment (FDI) rules for the burgeoning online retail sector. The new e-commerce policy could entail provisions for a regulator in the sector dominated by US tech giant Amazon.com and home-grown Flipkart, which was bought over by retail giant Walmart for $16 billion earlier this year.

India on Wednesday introduced changes to FDI in e-commerce, banning online retail players from selling products from entities in which they have an equity interest, a move the person said was aimed at preventing anti-competitive practices. The person declined to be named as the matter was not public.

First Published: Thu, Dec 27 2018. 05 55 PM IST
Topics: india e-commerce policy draft e-commerce policy flipkart amazon

