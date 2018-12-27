India said to issue draft e-commerce policy in few weeks
The new e-commerce policy could entail provisions for a regulator in the online retail sector dominated by Amazon and Flipkart
New Delhi: India will announce a new draft e-commerce policy in a few weeks, a person in the government said on Thursday, a day after the country tweaked foreign direct investment (FDI) rules for the burgeoning online retail sector. The new e-commerce policy could entail provisions for a regulator in the sector dominated by US tech giant Amazon.com and home-grown Flipkart, which was bought over by retail giant Walmart for $16 billion earlier this year.
India on Wednesday introduced changes to FDI in e-commerce, banning online retail players from selling products from entities in which they have an equity interest, a move the person said was aimed at preventing anti-competitive practices. The person declined to be named as the matter was not public.
More From Industry »
- Indian IT services cos expected to grow at 9-12% CAGR during FY18-21: ICRA
- April-November fiscal deficit touches 115% of FY18 target
- PSU banks set to get Rs 28,615 crore capital infusion
- GST: Focus shifts to enforcement actions, returns, refund simplification
- Govt has prepared revival plan for Air India: Jayant Sinha
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Resolve taxation issues being faced by startups getting angel funds: Suresh Prabhu to Arun Jaitley
- Rice export rates scale four-month high on rising procurement costs
- China, US trade negotiators plan ‘to meet in January’
- Qualcomm gets jury in FTC case that threatens its smartphone dominance
- PFC allays investor fears, says REC acquisition deal size not finalised yet