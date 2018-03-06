Tata Motors announces launch of Zest Premio

In FY 16-17, while the auto industry grew around 9.5%, Tata Motors clocked 22.5%. Photo: Reuters

Chennai: Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the launch of Zest Premio, a premium edition of the sedan priced Rs7.46 lakh ex-showroom Chennai.

A senior company official said Tata Motors has sold over 85,000 Zest cars and expected a “good response” for the Premio, packed with 13 new features. S.N. Barman, vice-president sales, passenger vehicle business unit, told reporters that Zest Premio was equipped with 13 new features, including dual tone roof in glossy black, smoked multi-reflector headlamps, dual tone bumpers and an optional piano black spoiler.

The car has a 1.3 litre diesel engine and comes with a five speed manual transmission. Other features include premium seat fabric with contrast stitching and ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment, he said. Asked how many units the company aimed to sell, Barman said: “we expect a good response for Zest Premio” but did not elaborate.

In the last two years, Tata Motors was the “fastest growing automobile company,” he said, adding it had even bettered industry growth rates. In FY 16-17, while the auto industry grew around 9.5%, Tata Motors clocked 22.5%, he said, adding new launches like Hexa, Tigor and Nexon added to the company’s performance.

Barman said that two years back 85% of sales was for fleets and the rest in the personal segment. But the trend has reversed now, with the company selling more vehicles to individuals, he added. More youngsters were now interested in buying Tata cars, Barman said.