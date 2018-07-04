Yes Bank to foray into mutual fund business, gets Sebi nod
Yes Asset Management will launch fund offerings across the spectrum of both debt and equity markets over the next 6-12 months
New Delhi: Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has received approval from capital markets regulator Sebi to start mutual fund business.
This approval is subsequent to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval granted to Yes Bank to sponsor a mutual fund followed by Sebi’s in-principle approval received subsequently, the bank said in a statement today.
“Yes Asset Management (India) Limited (YAMIL) will leverage YES BANK’s Knowledge Banking expertise and relationship capital across retail, corporate and institutional investors to effectively channelise their assets in equity and debt capital markets,” the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer Rana Kapoor said.
This strategic initiative will further complement Yes Bank’s retail liabilities and wealth management strategy, and also allow YAMIL to build on the bank’s distribution network to provide customers a seamless investment and banking experience, Kapoor said.
The lender said it has recruited a team to establish the operations under the guidance of the Board of Directors and trustees. Yes Asset Management will launch fund offerings across the spectrum of both debt and equity markets over the next 6-12 months
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Yes Bank to foray into mutual fund business, gets Sebi nod
- Shriram Transport Finance says group firm will honour NCD repayment
- Roger Federer’s $300 million Uniqlo deal is a match made in retail heaven
- WhatsApp says partnership with govt, society needed to combat misinformation
- ICICI Bank aims to grow home loan book to ₹ 2 trillion by FY20
Mark to Market »
- GST: Setting up a centralized advance ruling authority—the sooner the better
- Will monsoon aggravate fuel challenges for thermal sector?
- Government’s bad loan fix is wise but raises many questions
- Post Reliance Jio, India’s mobile industry officially shrinks by a third
- Auto sales sizzle but stock valuations continue to slide lower