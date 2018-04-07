PNB fraud case: CBI questions former RBI governor H.R. Khan

The development comes just a day after the CBI questioned four senior RBI officials in connection with the PNB fraud, involving jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: As part of its probe in the Rs12,636 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor H.R. Khan, persons familiar with the development said.

The agency, however, did not clarify why Khan was questioned. He served with the central bank between 2011 and 2016.

Khan could not be reached for comment.

One of the persons cited above said that the questioning was “regarding the 80:20 gold import policy”.

The development comes just a day after the CBI questioned four senior RBI officials in connection with the Punjab National Bank fraud, involving jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

“Four RBI officials were questioned on Thursday in the PNB fraud case including three chief general managers and one general manager. It was to ascertain aspects of the case,” a CBI official said, on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear whether the investigative agency suspected any wrongdoing on the part of these officials. CBI did not name the officials.

(Gopika Gopakumar and Jayshree Upadhyay in Mumbai contributed to this story)