Swiss deposits rise on remittances scheme: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: A spike in Swiss bank deposits by Indians could be partly because of remittances under the Liberalized Remittances Scheme and are not necessarily black money, the government said on Friday after facing a political backlash.

The Press Trust of India reported on Thursday that Indian deposits in Swiss bank accounts rose 50% to ₹7,000 crore or 1.01 billion Swiss francs (CHF) in 2017. The money need not be from Indian taxpayers either, and can be from non-resident Indians, who are not liable to pay tax in India.

Black money is expected to be one of the important issues in the general elections scheduled to be held in 2019.

“Why do you assume it (the surge in deposits) is black money?” finance minister Piyush Goyal said on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi. “From what I understand, 40% of increase in foreign remittances is because of the Liberalised Remittances Scheme brought in by P. Chidambaram under the previous government,” he said. The scheme allows each person to remit up to $250,000 a year.

“We will get all the information and if anyone is found guilty of wrongdoing, the strictest action will be taken,” he said. India has a treaty with Switzerland, the terms of which say that the Swiss will provide all details of transactions during the 2018 calendar year in January, he added.

In a Facebook post later in the day, Union minister Arun Jaitley said, “It is only monies kept by resident Indians outside these categories (NRIs and residents who have made legal investments abroad) which become actionable”.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. Gandhi tweeted, “2014, HE said: I will bring back all the ‘BLACK’ money in Swiss Banks & put 15 Lakhs in each Indian bank A/C. 2016, HE said: Demonetisation will cure India of ‘BLACK’ money. 2018, HE says: 50% jump in Swiss Bank deposits by Indians, is ‘WHITE’ money. No ‘BLACK’ in Swiss Banks!”

Since taking charge in 2014, the Modi-led government has implemented a slew of measures to curb the flow of black money, including the Benami Transactions Act, demonetisation and the goods and services tax, which seeks to bring tax evaders into the tax net.